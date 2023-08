MANUU offers Fashion Technology and Interior Design courses

Hyderabad: The last date for online submission of the application form for admission into the Certificate, Diploma, or Undergraduate programme in Fashion Technology and Interior Design at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is August 31, says a press statement from MANUU.

According to Prof. M. Vanaja, Director, Directorate of Admissions, certificate, diploma and undergraduate programmes in Fashion Technology and Interior Design are being offered at the Hyderabad Campus and Diploma & Certificate programme in Fashion Technology at the Lucknow campus.

Application forms, general instructions, and other details are available on the University website, www.manuu.edu.in. For further details or any clarification email admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in.