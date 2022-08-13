MANUU offers PG in Legal Studies, certificate courses in French, Russian, Pashto

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University, the only university that is offering higher level courses through the Urdu medium, has introduced MA in Legal Studies and three certificate courses in French, Russian and Pashto languages from the academic year 2022-2023. The last date for the online submission of application forms for all the merit-based courses is August 30, 2022.

According to Prof M Vanaja, Director, Directorate of Admissions, the other courses being offered under Post Graduate Programmes are Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Translation Studies, Persian; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Journalism and Mass Communication; M.Com; and M.Sc. Part time diploma programmes are available in Urdu, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Islamic Studies and Ghazal Appreciation (Tahseen-e-Ghazal) apart from Certificate Course in Urdu.

For more details, online application and e-prospectus logon to university website manuu.edu.in.