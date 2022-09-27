MANUU pays rich tributes to Dr. Junaid Zakir

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) paid rich tributes to Dr. Mohd. Junaid Zakir, Assistant Professor, Department of Translation who passed away on Friday last following a long illness.

He was 61.

He served as the President of MANUU Teachers Association (MANUUTA) for four terms. The meeting was jointly organized by MANUU & MANUUTA.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor expressed deep condolences to bereaved family and said Junaid Zakir will always be remembered by MANUU for his willingness to help others.

Zakir had joined MANUU on April 13th, 2007. He always took the lead in representing and resolving the problems of teachers, students and other staff members of the university.

Zakir was also elected as Joint Secretary of Federation of Central Universities Teachers’ Association in December 2016. His book Istehali Mutala (Terminology studies)” was awarded by the Telangana State Urdu Academy in February 2017.

Dr. Bonthu Kotaiah, President, MANUU TA paid rich tributes to the departed colleague.