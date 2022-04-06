MANUU signs MoU with Chennai’s Crescent Institute for promotion of research

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and deemed-to-be University, B S Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology (BSACIST), Chennai have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for promoting academic and research related activities

According to a press release issued by the University Prof. Sk. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, signed the MoU on behalf of MANUU in the presence of Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU. Prof. T. Harinarayana, BSACIST represented the institute. Dr. A. Azad, Registrar, Crescent Institute had earlier signed the document in Chennai.

MANUU is planning collaborative projects with BSACIST with outside funding. MANUU may also collaborate to strengthen BSACIST in language courses. Both institutions will resources jointly for the placement.

The MoU that is valid for three years will facilitate collaborative research and exchange of faculties, students as well as access to various research facilities of the institute and exchange of library materials and research publications in the areas of mutual interest. Organizing joint workshops, conferences and seminars are also part of the MoU.