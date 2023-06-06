MANUU signs MoU with IIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The H.K. Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies (HKSCDS), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Design, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) to jointly work on the emerging initiatives in the fields of Science and Heritage.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, OSD II & Registrar I/c, MANUU & Prof. Chandrashekhar Sharma, Dean, Research & Development, IIT Hyderabad in the presence of Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, IITH and Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, MANUU at IITH.

The MoU is being seen as a strategic alliance as history, heritage and technology will come together to project the rich cultural heritage of the Deccan. The MoU will also further strengthen the association between IITH and MANUU to work on the Cluster University concept of the Glue Grant in important areas of water, air, environment and livelihood. The MoU shall remain in force for a period of three Years.

Prof Shakeel Ahmed, School of Sciences, Prof Salma Ahmed Farooqui, Director, HKSCDS, Dr Subash and Dr Shahid Jamal were present during the signing ceremony.