MANUU signs MoU with SCDS

Hyderabad: The School of Technology, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samana College of Design Studies (SCDS), Hyderabad to ensure the skill development of MANUU students in fashion technology and interior designing.

The MoU was signed on Monday by Prof. SK. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, MANUU, and Samana Hussaini, President, SCDS in the presence of Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor.

This collaborative effort will enable interdisciplinary and skill development programmes in consonance with NEP 2020. The Undergraduate programme of four years in Fashion Technology & Interior design will be offered to students. A certificate programme of one year and a diploma of two years will also be available in Fashion Technology and Interior design. It also aimed at ensuring the skill development of MANUU students with SAMANA through teaching and training in fashion and interior designing for the expression of their creative talent, financial empowerment and holistic development.

The MoU shall remain in force for a period of five Years.

Prof. Abdul Wahid, Prof. Syed Najamul Hasan and Prof. Salma Ahmed Farooqui and officials of SCDS were present.