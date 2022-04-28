MANUU starts admission process; introduces 2 new programme

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has started online admission process for regular mode Ph D, Post-Graduate, B Ed and Diploma/Certificate programmes offered at Hyderabad Main Campus, Satellite Campuses, Colleges of Teacher Education (CTEs) and Polytechnics for the Academic year 2022-2023.

University has introduced two new programmes, Ph D Deccan Studies and M A in Legal Studies from the new academic year. It has also launched new certificate courses in Pashto, French and Russian.

According to a notification released by Prof. Sk. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, last date for submission of online application for entrance based courses is 01.06.2022 whereas online application for merit based courses can be submitted till 30.08.2022. The medium of instruction and examination for all courses is Urdu only.

The entrance based courses include all Ph Ds; M Tech (Computer Science); MCA; MBA; M Ed; B Ed; D El Ed and Polytechnic Diplomas (Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Information Technology Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Automobile and Apparel Technologies). The Ph D programmes are being offered in Arabic, Urdu, English, Hindi, Persian, Translation Studies; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Deccan Studies; Education; Journalism & Mass Communication; Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology & Computer Science.

The courses under merit based category include Post Graduate Programmes in Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Translation Studies, Persian; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Legal Studies; Journalism And Mass Communication; M Com; and M Sc (Mathematics).

Ghazal appreciation

Part time diploma programmes include a unique programme of Ghazal Appreciation (Tahseen-e-Ghazal), designed to make the ghazal loving non-Urdu public understand the basic nuances of this popular Urdu literary genre. Part time diploma programmes is also available in Urdu, Hindi, Arabic, Persian and Islamic Studies apart from Certificate Courses in Urdu, Pashto, French, Russian.

MANUU is also offering admissions in Undergraduate regular courses through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 to be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) and last date for applying online for UG courses at cuet.samarth.ac.in is 6th May, 2022. The UG courses available are B.A., BA Hons (Journalism & Mass Communication), B.Com., B.Sc. (MPC, MPCS, ZBC), B.Voc. (MIT, MLT), B.Tech Computer Science (Direct & Lateral entry into 2nd year of BTech CS for polytechnic diploma holders).

For more details, online application and e-prospectus logon to university website manuu.edu.in. For any clarifications email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in and for general queries contact admission helpdesk: 6207728673, 9866802414, 6302738370 & 9849847434.