MANUU student bags first prize in photography in Kashmir

Hyderabad: Danish Raza, an alumnus of Maulana Azad National Urdu University won the first prize in the Single Photo Competition held on 20th September at Government Degree College Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir.

According to a press release from the University, the competition was part of a day-long Media Festival organized by the Department of Media Studies of GDC Baramulla. Danish Raza studied at the Department of Mass Communication & Journalism, MANUU. He also served as Secretary of the University Fine Arts Club during 2022-23.