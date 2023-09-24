MANUU student bags first prize in photography in Kashmir

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 24th September 2023 7:13 pm IST
MANUU student bags First Prize in photography in Kashmir
Photographer Danish Raza

Hyderabad: Danish Raza, an alumnus of Maulana Azad National Urdu University won the first prize in the Single Photo Competition held on 20th September at Government Degree College Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir.

According to a press release from the University, the competition was part of a day-long Media Festival organized by the Department of Media Studies of GDC Baramulla. Danish Raza studied at the Department of Mass Communication & Journalism, MANUU. He also served as Secretary of the University Fine Arts Club during 2022-23.

