MANUU students union elections today

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Students’ Union (MSU) election for the academic year 2021-22 will be held on April 01 from 8.00 am to 12.00 noon at Indoor Stadium, MANUU Campus, and at off campuses. Classes will be suspended on the day of the election.

A total of 3446 students will cast their votes in the elections at University Headquarters.

According to Prof. Mohammed Abdul Azeem, Chief Returning Officer, the contestants for the post of President include Azhar Shaheen, Mohd. Mursaleen & Mohd. Shibli Azad. There are three candidates each for the posts of Vice-President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary respectively. For the treasurer post, two candidates are in the field. Four Executive Committee Members will also be elected from among 22 members.

The counting of votes will begin after polling from 2.30 pm onwards followed by declaration of results. Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf is the Chairman of the Grievance Redressal Cell for elections whereas Prof. Farida Siddiqui and Prof. Ehtesham Ahmed Khan are appointed as the observers. The Returning Officers include Dr. Ashwani, Dr. S. Omprakash, Dr. Samina Kausar, Dr. Khaja Moinuddin, Dr. Abu Shaheem Khan, Dr. S. Kamruddin, Dr. Khaleel Ahamed, Dr. Rafi Mohmad, Dr. K.M. Ziyauddin (Coordinator off campus), Mr Jameel Ahamed, Ms. Ismat Fathima, Dr. Jarrar Ahamad, Dr. Mohd. Akbar. The Principals & Incharge will be the returning officers for off campus colleges. Dr Mohammed Yousuf Khan, Prof. Syed Rabbe Subhani, Dr Z A Rahim, Mrs. Bijina K.K, Dr Pathan Rahim Khan, and Dr Rizwan ul Haq Ansari are the election officers.