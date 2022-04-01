MANUU students union elections today

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 1st April 2022 9:26 am IST
“Karwaan-e-Urdu Sahafat”: MANUU to celebrate 200 years of Urdu journalism
MANUU campus

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Students’ Union (MSU) election for the academic year 2021-22 will be held on April 01 from 8.00 am to 12.00 noon at Indoor Stadium, MANUU Campus, and at off campuses. Classes will be suspended on the day of the election.

A total of 3446 students will cast their votes in the elections at University Headquarters.

According to Prof. Mohammed Abdul Azeem, Chief Returning Officer, the contestants for the post of President include Azhar Shaheen, Mohd. Mursaleen & Mohd. Shibli Azad. There are three candidates each for the posts of Vice-President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary respectively. For the treasurer post, two candidates are in the field. Four Executive Committee Members will also be elected from among 22 members.

MS Education Academy

The counting of votes will begin after polling from 2.30 pm onwards followed by declaration of results. Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf is the Chairman of the Grievance Redressal Cell for elections whereas Prof. Farida Siddiqui and Prof. Ehtesham Ahmed Khan are appointed as the observers. The Returning Officers include Dr. Ashwani, Dr. S. Omprakash, Dr. Samina Kausar, Dr. Khaja Moinuddin, Dr. Abu Shaheem Khan, Dr. S. Kamruddin, Dr. Khaleel Ahamed, Dr. Rafi Mohmad, Dr. K.M. Ziyauddin (Coordinator off campus), Mr Jameel Ahamed, Ms. Ismat Fathima, Dr. Jarrar Ahamad, Dr. Mohd. Akbar. The Principals & Incharge will be the returning officers for off campus colleges. Dr Mohammed Yousuf Khan, Prof. Syed Rabbe Subhani, Dr Z A Rahim, Mrs. Bijina K.K, Dr Pathan Rahim Khan, and Dr Rizwan ul Haq Ansari are the election officers.

Source: NSS

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button