MANUU Students’ Union members takes oath of office

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s newly elected Students’ Union for academic year 2021-22 has taken charge with oath taking ceremony on Tuesday evening at DDE Auditorium

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor administered the oath to the office bearers and presided over the ceremony.

Mohd. Mursaleen (MCA), President; Md. Abu Hamza (MBA), Vice President; Mohd. Haris (BTech), Secretary; Ms. Anam Jahan (MCJ), Joint Secretary and Waqar Ahmad (Management), Treasurer along with Executive Members of all Schools – Nahla Mol K, Safiullah, Md. Aquib Khan, Md. Said Alam, Mohd. Ahmad, Ahsanullah, Saif Ali and Md. Amir of Polytechnic took over the reins of students union.

Prof. Ainul Hasan, while congratulating new members, advised them to find ways to move ahead and to never give up hope in life. The Vice-Chancellor also spoke about safety measures provided to girls in MANUU campus, this is the reason why large numbers of female students prefer to study here.

The newly elected President, Mohd. Mursaleen and Vice-President, Abu Hamza also spoke.