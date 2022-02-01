MANUU to open university extension center at  Haj House

Hyderabad: The officials of Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUU have requested the Department of Minority Welfare to cooperate for setting up an extension of the University center at Haj House.

The joint register P S Munawar Hussain and assistant Registrar Dr Mazhar Qadri of the MANUU met the director of Minority Welfare Shahnawaz Qasim IPS on Monday and requested him to permit the opening of the University extension center at the Haj House at Nampally.

In view of the students from various districts of the state facing inconvenience in reaching the University Campus at Gachibowli for seeking information about various courses and admission, the MANUU officialz are in favor of opening University extension centre at the Haj House.

In order to connect the Urdu speaking students to the Urdu University and to let them take advantage of the facilities of various courses, Shahnawaz Qasim has agreed for the opening of a University extension center at Haj House.

“If the performance of the center is good then it will be converted into a permanent Study Centre,” Shahnawaz Qasim said. “In addition to Hyderabad, the Urdu University must also set up extension centers at other places to facilitate admissions of Urdu speaking students from across Telangana.” He added.