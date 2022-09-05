MANUU to organize Teachers’ Day lecture and ‘sitara-e-urdu’ function today

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will be organizing Teachers Day lecture along with honoring of five eminent personalities as “Sitara-e-Urdu” (Doyens) of Urdu language, literature and culture on September 5, 2022.

Prof. Amina Kishore, Former Dean (SLL&I), MANUU will deliver the lecture “Challenges of being a Teacher in 21st Century” at CPDUMT auditorium at 11.00 am. Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor will preside over. The School of Education & Training will organize the lecture. Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Dean, School of Education and Training (SET) will deliver welcome address.

Later, Mrs. Lakshmi Devi Raj, Dr. Syed Jafar Amir Rizvi, Mr. Shahid Husain Zuberi, Dr. Oudesh Rani Bawa and Mr. Mazhar uz Zaman Khan will be honored for their unique contribution rendered in promoting Urdu Language, Literature and Culture as “Sitara-e-Urdu” being organized by Centre for Urdu Culture Studies. Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, Chairperson, ‘Sitara-e-Urdu’ Committee will deliver welcome address.

The programme will be webcast live on the IMC-MANUU YouTube channel (click here).