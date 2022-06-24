MANUU to reactivate Civil Services Academy; Azharuddin roped in to work on cricketing talents

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will soon reactivate Civil Services Examination Coaching Academy (CSE) for Minorities, Vice-Chancellor Syed Ainul Hasan revealed on Friday.

The SCEC was first established in 2009 with Prof Amena Kishore as its chairperson. It began taking tentative steps because it was in the initial stage.

Amena Kishore was succeeded by Bhale Rao, a retired senior civil servant. His period was conspicuous by absence of quality results.

The centre did actually took off to a new start when moved to its newly constructed building near the water body in the campus at around 2016.

A year later Prof Amirullah Khan who was in-change of the Melinda Gate Foundation in New Delhi was invited to take charge of the centre. He pumped in new life into the centre which started attracting students from across the country. Some of the students were also given the facility to stay at the campus for no interruption studies. Unfortunately, the centre which was one among the five that had been established across following the Sachar Committee Recommendations was shut down without any notice. The University Grants Commission never gave any explanation.

Prof. Hasan has revealed that Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will be providing financial support for the revival of CSE Academy. A Central team will soon visit MANUU to hold talks with the VC and visit the centre. “This will be a boon for MANUU Students,” he remarked.

Cricket ground

The Vice-Chancellor, touching upon another important subject, said that the Cricket Ground at university will be built in collaboration with Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

He made this announcement at the University Students’ annual cultural, literary and sports festival Jashn-e-Baharan 2022. MANUU Students Union (MSU) is organizing this event from June 24 to 28. A job mela will also be organized on July 5.

He said that a proposed MoU with HCA to develop a world class cricket facility at MANUU Campus will be signed soon. Former cricketer Mohd. Azharuddin, President, HCA has agreed to take up the assignment.

There were tentative moves in the past to allow major names in the cricket world like VVS Laxman to rope in some role to coach the MANUU students cricket. But owing to technical difficulties that plan could not be taken forward. Laxman later established his own cricket academy at a posh school campus on the outskirts of the city.

Prof. SM Rahmatullah, Pro Vice-Chancellor, said that extra-curricular activities are important along with education and Jashn-e-Baharan gives the students the opportunity to spot and promote them. “Our students have lots of hidden talents. Programmes such as Jashn-e-Baharan will definitely identify such talents,” he said.

Mr. Mohd Mursaleen, President, MANUU Students Union, thanked the administration for giving the opportunity to organize Jashn-e-Baharan.

The celebrations began with literary activities – Bait Bazi and Essay writing competitions. Dr. Bibi Raza Khatoon, Assistant Professor was the convener for Bait Bazi and Dr. Patan Rahim Khan, Assistant Professor for Essay writing competition. Two cricket matches for boys were also played on the inaugural day.