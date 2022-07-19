MANUU’s  Khaleel Ahmad selected for fellowship in Italy

Hyderabad: Dr. Khaleel Ahmad, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science & Information Technology (CS&IT), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has been selected by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) for the prestigious International Research Experience (SIRE) Fellowship. He is will be leaving soon for a joint research project at the University of Pisa, Italy for a period of six months. Dr. Khaleel Ahmad is one among 20 candidates selected from India.

Prof. Abdul Wahid, Dean, School of Technology, MANUU congratulated and wished him for more success in his future endeavors.