Maoist activity in its last leg in state: Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: The Maoist activity in Telangana is in its last leg, and factors including lack of fresh recruitment has put the outfit on the bring of collapse, the state police chief said.

Over 500 ultras have surrendered in the state in 2025, and only 17 Telangana natives are left in the proscribed organisation, Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy said.

“There are hardly 17 (active underground cadres from Telangana) left and more than half of them are aged over 50. It is almost all over for them. There is no fresh recruitment into the organisation. Fresh recruitment has totally frozen,” Reddy told PTI.

Telangana Police is making efforts for the surrender of the Maoists by contacting their family members and their friends to persuade them to be part of the mainstream, he added.

“Our effort now is to get them out, no doubt. If they come and surrender then Telangana will be free of their movement. We are trying our best,” the DGP said, adding more cadre are expected to surrender in the days to come.

At present, there are only 17 active underground cadres from Telangana working in different places in the country. Four out of the seven Central Committee members of the CPI (Maoist) hail from the state.

In a major setback to the CPI (Maoist), People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion Commander Badse Sukka alias Deva along with 19 underground cadre, surrendered before Telangana Police on January 3.

This surrender sounded the death knell for the PLGA and the Telangana State committee of the CPI (Maoist), police had said.

The surrendered group turned over the “arms dumps” of the PLGA including AK-47 rifles, INSAS rifles, grenades and helicopter shots along with 2,206 rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

As many as 509 underground CPI (Maoist) cadre, including two central committee members and 11 state committee members, surrendered before Telangana Police last year.