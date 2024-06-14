Maoist couple surrenders before Warangal police commissioner

Hyderabad: Having lost faith in the Maoist ideology and being attracted to the state government’s rehabilitation policy, a young Maoist couple — Tikka Sushmita and Madakam Dool — surrendered before Warangal police commissioner Abhishek Mohanty on Thursday.

Sushmita and Dool were drawn to the Maoist party due to their family members’ influence.

Sushmita, a native of Hasanparthy mandal in Hanamkonda district, was a student leader, and joined the Maoist party in 2016. Dool, a native of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, joined the party in 2015. The two got married in March 2020, and worked in various roles in the party.

A cash reward of Rs 4 lakh each was handed over to them in the form of a bank draft.