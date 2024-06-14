Maoist couple surrenders before Warangal police commissioner

Warangal police rewarded them with Rs 4 lakh cheque each for surrendering

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 14th June 2024 8:06 pm IST
A young Maoist couple named Tikka Sushmita and Madakam Dool surrender before Warangal police commissioner Abhishek Mohanty on Thursday.
Tikka Sushmita and Madakam Dool accepting their rehabilitation cheque from the hands of Warangal police commissioner Abhishek Mohanty during their surrender on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Having lost faith in the Maoist ideology and being attracted to the state government’s rehabilitation policy, a young Maoist couple — Tikka Sushmita and Madakam Dool — surrendered before Warangal police commissioner Abhishek Mohanty on Thursday.

Sushmita and Dool were drawn to the Maoist party due to their family members’ influence.

Sushmita, a native of Hasanparthy mandal in Hanamkonda district, was a student leader, and joined the Maoist party in 2016. Dool, a native of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, joined the party in 2015. The two got married in March 2020, and worked in various roles in the party.

A cash reward of Rs 4 lakh each was handed over to them in the form of a bank draft.

