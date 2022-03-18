Maoist leader sexually assualted women cadre: Telangana police

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 18th March 2022 9:24 am IST
Naxal killed in encounter with police in Telangana's Khammam
(representation image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana police on Thursday claimed a leader of the banned CPI (Maoist) Party had allegedly sexually assaulted some women cadre.

According to police, despite complaints of sexual harassment by some women working for the outlawed outfit to the CPI (Maoist) Party leadership against Azad, no action was initiated against him.

Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt in a release said they got credible information that Azad recently “sexually assaulted” one woman member in forest areas bordering Chhattisgarh.

MS Education Academy

Though she complained about the incident to the Maoist party leadership, no action was taken by them against Azad, he claimed.

He further alleged that in the past also Azad had sexually harassed other women working for the Maoist party.

Tribal women were forcibly recruited by Maoist party leaders, he added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button