Maoist movement detected in coastal Karnataka, authorities on alert

Bengaluru: The Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) and police were on high alert following the tracking of Maoist movements in the villages of coastal Karnataka, sources stated on Monday.

Sources said that it was confirmed in the investigation that a team of six Maoists with weapons had visited a local’s house between Thursday and Sunday. Preliminary probe has confirmed that the Maoists were in boots, clad in uniforms and had big bags in which weapons were suspected.

The authorities said that the Maoists barged into the house near Cheru in Bilinele village in Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada district recently. After barging into the house they switched off the light and asked the members to switch off their cell phones as well.

They asked the family to increase the volume of the television. During this time, some of the members of the Maoist team were keeping a watch on the front and back of the house. The Maoists had asked the family to cook rice and chicken curry.

They had watched a television soap while having dinner. They also charged their mobile phones, laptops and other equipment. The Maoists spoke in Kannada, Hindi and other languages. They then vanished into the jungle after having dinner and recharging their gadgets, sources stated.

After gathering news about the development, the ANF launched a search operation in the region and also in the forests of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts.

The sources said that the trend of movements of the Moaists is being reported after 10 to 12 years in Karnataka state. The police have also increased the patrolling and vigilance in the area. The movement of armed Maoists was reported in different parts of the neighbouring Udupi district recently.