Maoists set ablaze dozen vehicles used for railway line construction in Jharkhand

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd November 2022 10:07 pm IST
Telangana: Bodies of couple found on railway tracks Bhuvangiri district
Representative image

Latehar: Maoists on Tuesday set ablaze around a dozen vehicles, including trucks and excavators, used for the construction of a railway line in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, police said.

A large number of red rebels gathered at Gunjrai village in Chandwa area, around 90 km from state capital Ranchi, and torched the vehicles at the site.

A private construction firm is engaged in laying a 195-km-long third railway line between Barkakana in Ramgarh district and Barwadih in Latehar district.

Also Read
Maha: PhD student sets himself, woman colleague ablaze at Aurangabad university

“As per the information received so far, two excavators, one generator set and some trucks have been torched by Maoists on Tuesday evening. We had ensured security at the site, despite which the incident happened. The matter will be probed,” Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Palamu range, Rajkumar Lakra told PTI.

This was the second Maoist attack on a construction site of the third railway line in the area in recent times.

Earlier on October 22, Maoists had shot at and injured three people in Kenduaatar village, around 25 km from Gunjrai, and asked railway line construction workers to refrain from work until levy was paid.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button