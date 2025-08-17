Maoists to be completely eliminated by March 2026: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, remarked that “there is no question of halting Operation Kagaar.” He asserted that the centre is determined to completely eradicate Maoists by March 2026.

Speaking in Karimnagar on Saturday, at a seminar titled “Naxal Massacres… An Intellectual Discussion” organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Sanjay strongly criticised those portraying Maoism as a “social issue.”

“Some human rights and civil liberties leaders shock us when they say the Maoist problem should be viewed socially. Do they forget that Maoists have killed nearly 50,000 civilians and 9,000 police personnel? In Mahamuttaram, when bombs were planted during a Sub-Inspector’s wife’s baby shower, killing the SI and a constable, did no one remember the so-called social angle then?” he questioned.

Sanjay targets Rahul Gandhi, Revanth

He also criticised opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy for repeatedly claiming that “poverty ensures the continuation of Naxalism.” Sanjay argued that Maoist-affected regions remain the poorest compared to other parts of the country.

“Before the BJP came to power, Maoists operated in 220 districts. Today, they are reduced to just 12 districts and are active only in one or two states. Against this backdrop, it is laughable for leaders like Revanth Reddy and former CM KCR to demand that Operation Kagaar be stopped and talks be held with Maoists,” he added.

ABVP regional leader Bapurao, former state president Narsimha Adhri Chari, and several other leaders attended the event.

What is Operation Kagaar?

Operation Kagaar is a large-scale counterinsurgency campaign launched by the Indian government in 2024, targeting the Maoist (Naxalite) insurgency, especially across key regions of the “Red Corridor” that include Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and neighbouring states.

It is touted as the most ambitious anti-Maoist operation to date and involves deploying more than 100,000 paramilitary troops alongside advanced surveillance technologies like drones, AI-powered intelligence, and satellite imagery.

Operation Kagaar has resulted in significant casualties among Maoists, pushing them out of previously held strongholds. However, it has also drawn criticism for alleged human rights violations and its severe impact on tribal communities, sparking debates over its military-heavy approach versus addressing underlying social and economic grievances.

The government claims substantial results, including reducing Maoist activity from 220 districts to approximately 12, and vows to make India “Naxal-free” by its 2026 target.

On the other hand, critics argue Operation Kagaar has led to increased violence and civilian hardship, calling for peace talks and solutions rooted in social justice rather than force alone.

