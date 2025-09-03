Maratha quota protest: Nine cases registered in south Mumbai police stations

Mumbai: As many as nine cases have been registered against Maratha quota protesters in six police stations in south Mumbai for alleged unlawful assembly and violation of prohibitory orders, an official said on Wednesday.

Three cases have been registered at Azad Maidan police station, two at Marine Drive and one each at Mata Rambai Ambedkar Marg, Dongri, JJ Marg and Colaba police stations, the official said.

Thousands of supporters of Manoj Jarange had converged in south Mumbai after the activist launched his hunger strike at the Azad Maidan on August 29 to press for reservation for Marathas in education and government jobs.

They occupied places around the venue and blocked several roads. Maratha community members were also seen roaming various places in south Mumbai and staging protests near Mantralaya and Bombay Stock Exchange, and areas like JJ Marg, Dongri and Colaba.

The protesters dispersed after Jarange called off his agitation on Tuesday.

During these five days, the protesters violated various conditions set by the police, the official said. In all, nine cases have been registered against Maratha quota protesters for unlawful assembly and violation of prohibitory orders of the Mumbai Police, he said.

Police, on September 1, denied permission to the organisers of the Maratha quota agitation to extend their protest by one day.

Considering various incidents, the cases have been registered against the Maratha quota protesters at six police stations, the official said.

Activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday evening ended his five-day-old fast after the Maharashtra government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates, which will make them eligible for reservation benefits available to Other Backwards Classes (OBCs).

The government also agreed to withdraw all pending police cases against Maratha protesters by September 2025.