Marathis in Hyderabad to celebrate Ugadi, Gudi Padwa with Shobha Yatra

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the Telugu and Marathi new year, people from Maharashtra in the city will hold a ‘Shobha Yatra’ on Wednesday.

On 22 March, a group of 15000 members will organize an event where several activities will take place in the city. The purpose of this event is to connect, promote, and provide information on Marathi culture in Telangana.

According to the release, every year, a group of Maharashtrians in Hyderabad organise a number of diverse social and cultural events that draw 3000 to 5000 individuals.

At least 3,000 to 4,000 people turn up to showcase their abilities in a range of social and cultural activities, including playing the “Dhol Tasha” percussion instruments while dressed traditionally in Marathi, playing the lezim, painting Rangoli, and, most significantly, females riding motorcycles while sporting a traditional nose stud and Maharashtrian 9-yard saree.

The event will be held at CCRT, Near Google Office, Kondapur Road, Madhapur on March 22, at 4:00 pm.