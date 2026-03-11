Mardaani 3 OTT release: When and where to watch it in India

Hyderabad: Rani Mukerji’s latest crime thriller Mardaani 3 is preparing for its digital debut after completing a decent run in theatres. The film, which released in cinemas on January 30, 2026, marked the return of the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, a character loved by fans since the first film in the franchise.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the movie performed well at the box office and became the highest-grossing film in the Mardaani franchise.

When and Where to Watch Mardaani 3 on OTT

According to several reports, Mardaani 3 is expected to start streaming on Netflix from March 27, 2026. The date follows the typical eight-week theatrical window that many Hindi films follow before arriving on OTT platforms.

Netflix holds the post-theatrical streaming rights for the film. However, the makers, Yash Raj Films, have not yet made an official announcement confirming the digital release date.

The OTT premiere is expected to help the film reach a wider global audience, especially viewers who missed watching it in theatres.

Box Office Performance

During its theatrical run, Mardaani 3 collected around Rs. 50.78 crore nett in India and approximately Rs. 75 crore gross worldwide.

By its sixth week in cinemas, the film had already crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark in India. Reports also suggest that the movie became the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026, after big releases like Border 2 and O’Romeo.

Cast and Production

The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and features Rani Mukerji in the lead role. The cast also includes Janki Bodiwala, Jisshu Sengupta, and Indraneil Sengupta in important roles.

Fans and critics have especially praised Rani Mukerji’s powerful performance, with many saying she once again brings strength and conviction to the iconic character of Shivani Shivaji Roy.

With its OTT release approaching, Mardaani 3 is expected to find a larger audience online, giving viewers another chance to experience the gripping crime drama from home.