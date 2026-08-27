Maritime threat remains severe after Strait of Hormuz attack

The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) on Thursday, August 27, maintained its regional maritime threat level at severe, reporting a confirmed tanker attack in the Strait of Hormuz and continued security risks across key shipping routes in the Middle East.

In Update 090, covering March 1 to August 27, 2026, JMIC said the tanker AL SALAM II was struck while transiting eastbound through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel was hit above the waterline, causing a small hole and a fire that was extinguished by the crew. All crew members were reported safe, with no environmental impact, while tug assistance was expected.

Strait of Hormuz traffic remains reduced

JMIC said commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained at reduced levels, with independent tracking indicating single-digit numbers of vessels transiting in both directions. The centre also reported continuing attempted attacks, harassment, UAV overflights, surveillance of merchant shipping and occasional VHF hailing in the area.

It warned that the risk of drifting or uncharted mines remained in and near the traffic separation scheme, with mine danger areas still active.

No confirmed attacks or disruptions were reported in the Arabian Gulf during the latest 48-hour reporting period, although recurring GNSS interference and wider regional military activity continued to warrant caution.

Naval activity elevated in Gulf of Oman

In the Gulf of Oman, shipping traffic remained stable, but JMIC said naval activity was elevated amid blockade enforcement. Citing the latest available US Central Command figure from August 24, it said 71 commercial vessels had been redirected, three disabled and two boarded for compliance verification.

Vessels were expected to respond promptly to military queries and keep their Automatic Identification System, or AIS, switched on unless security concerns prevented this, the advisory said. Operators continued to exercise caution because of regional strike activity and monitoring of shipping in adjacent waters.

Red Sea shipping remains below normal levels

The Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden recorded no confirmed attacks or disruptions, with commercial traffic continuing to move without major interruption.

Traffic through the Southern Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb remained below normal levels. JMIC linked the pattern to conditions following the July 20 Houthi declaration of a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia and earlier confirmed attacks on vessels in the region.

Six merchant vessels remain held off Somali coast

No new attacks or disruptions were reported off the Somali coast and in the Somali Basin, but six merchant vessels remained held as of the reporting date. They included the MT HONOUR 25, MV SWARD, MT EUREKA, MT ASIANA, MV LUTFU and MT SEAMULL (SIBU 1).

Suez Canal traffic continues

In the Northern Red Sea and Suez Canal, no confirmed attack or incident was reported during the period. JMIC said traffic in the Northern Red Sea remained sensitive to security threats, resulting in day-to-day fluctuations, while the Suez Canal continued to see steady tanker movements and selective returns by container vessels.

The approaches to the canal remained functional for traffic in both directions, without systemic disruption or large-scale diversion, the advisory said. Persistent GNSS interference was reported near Yanbu, although it had not affected traffic flows.

JMIC also reported no confirmed attacks or disruptions in the Eastern Mediterranean during the latest reporting period.