Mark Zuckerberg launches WhatsApp Channels in India

New Delhi: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced to launch WhatsApp Channels in India and over 150 countries.

WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool and deliver a private way to receive updates from people and organisations that matter to users, within WhatsApp.

“Excited to introduce you all to WhatsApp Channels, a new private way for you to get updates from people and organisations you follow. I’m starting this channel to share Meta news and updates. Looking forward to connecting with you all around the world,” Zuckerberg added.

Channels can be found in a new tab called Updates, where “you’ll find Status and channels you choose to follow”.

WhatsApp Channels are rolling out globally over the next few weeks and the company will continue to add more features and expand Channels based on feedback.

“Over the coming months, we’ll also make it possible for anyone to create a channel,” said the social network.

“The Indian Cricket team is thrilled to partner with WhatsApp on the launch of Channels. We kick-off our partnership with WhatsApp with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which is set to begin in October. We will leverage Channels to generate excitement and support as India gets ready to host the marquee event after a decade-long wait,” said the BCCI, after launching the official Indian cricket team WhatsApp Channel.

“WhatsApp Channels is something I’m personally excited about because now I have a place where I can share important updates about my life and express myself using all the things I love on WhatsApp, like videos, photos or polls,” said music sensation Diljit Dosanjh.

Channels are separate from chats, and who you choose to follow is not visible to other followers.