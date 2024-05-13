Market not sure whether BJP will comfortably form the next government

Like many other countries, political parties in India often claim victory during elections even before official results are announced. It is part of their politics. The ongoing polls are not just another political event; they are of paramount importance, as well as the fate of several political party leaders. They have profound and far-reaching implications.

In the current scenario, the ruling BJP has declared victory that the results will meet its expectations. However, the actual outcome remains uncertain, adding a layer of suspense to the political landscape.

Four of the seven-phase polling have already occurred, and the remaining three will occur on May 20, 25, and June 1. The outcome of these could significantly impact the election results, which will be revealed on June 4.

According to recent opinion polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is predicted to secure an unprecedented third-term win in these elections. There is a debate about whether the BJP tally will increase or decrease.

BJP leaders, including Narendra Modi, claim the NDA, led by the BJP, will win over 400 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Home Minister Amit Shah says NDA will secure 200 of the 283 seats in the first three phases. The Congress party won over 400 seats only once in 1984. Political players need a game-changing strategy as there is no apparent wave of support.

To gain an advantage, the BJP has implemented five key strategies: Celebrity candidates fighting polls; strengthening the Hindu base; appealing to minority groups; exploiting redrawn boundaries to maintain the Hindu vote in areas controlled by the opposition, and projecting Modi magic.

The Congress and its allies are making a strategic move, attempting to consolidate the Hindu subaltern.

The ongoing election witnessed a decline in voter turnout, and it is still being determined whether it will recover or continue to decline. The Election Commission of India (ECI) expressed disappointment with the turnout in some metropolitan cities, highlighting the rigid voter apathy in high-tech cities. This underscores the significance of each voter in shaping the election results.

CP Joshi, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, lost an election by one vote. His wife and daughter missed voting while praying for his victory. This shows how even one vote can significantly impact election results.

This anecdote emphasises the potential impact of even one vote on the election results.

High temperatures in some parts of India may reduce election turnout. However, low turnout can sometimes harm the ruling party, as local issues can sway the outcome.

BJP aims to improve in six Indian states: West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. However, it could face challenges from regional parties, which have the potential to sway state elections and impact overall results.

During a recent rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke about the uncertainties in predicting election results. Congress President Mallikharjun Kharge posted a message in Hindi on X, saying the Prime Minister attacked his friends, indicating that Modiji’s chair is shaking.

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav tweeted that the BJP’s condition will worsen after the first two voting phases.

The Congress party’s strategy primarily concerns social welfare and economic empowerment. This all-encompassing approach aims to address the primary concerns of the voters and has the potential to connect with a vast section of the electorate.

It could significantly impact the election results if it garners the voters’ support.

The Congress Party’s challenge is to keep its members united. Since Modi’s rise, many politicians, including state leaders, have defected to the BJP. The BJP has given tickets to some of them. How voters treat these turncoats remains to be seen.

Internal disputes within Congress are currently a significant concern. Allegations of connections with rival parties raise questions about loyalty. They could affect the party’s unity, which could, in turn, impact their performance in the upcoming elections. Therefore, it is crucial to closely monitor any developments within the party to gain a more accurate understanding of their prospects in the polls.

Political leaders’ connections with rival parties have raised concerns about their loyalty. Between 2016 and 2020, 170 Congress MLAs and 7 Rajya Sabha members switched parties, causing an impact on Indian politics. It has created confusion and doubts about their loyalty. The allegations could influence voters’ perception of these leaders and their parties.

India’s Satta Bazaar predicts the BJP will win between 330 and 335 seats at Re. 1, 350 seats at Rs. 3, and 400 seats at Rs. 12-15. The odds for the NDA to win 400 seats are Rs. 4-5. The predictions reflect the market perception of election outcomes that could impact politics. India’s stock benchmarks fell by 1.5% on Tuesday as investors cut their bets, expressing concern that the BJP may not get as many seats as projected.

The voters will decide the winner of the election on June 4.