Markets climb in early trade ahead of RBI monetary policy decision

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices climbed in early trade on Friday, taking their rally to the third day running, ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision to be announced later in the day.

Buying in IT stocks added to the positive trend in markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 254.53 points to 75,329.04 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 99.4 points to 22,920.80.

In the past two days, the BSE benchmark surged 2,995.46 points or 4.15 per cent after Tuesday’s massive rout.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Steel were among the biggest gainers.

IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul quoted with gains while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower.

US markets ended on a mixed note on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.05 per cent to USD 79.91 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,867.72 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Regaining the 75,000 level, the BSE benchmark jumped 692.27 points or 0.93 per cent to settle at 75,074.51 on Thursday. The Nifty climbed 201.05 points or 0.89 per cent to 22,821.40.