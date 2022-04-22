Markets close on a negative note

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 22nd April 2022 9:07 pm IST
Mumbai: Indian stock markets closed on a negative note on Friday.

The BSE’s 30-scrip Sensex closed at 57,197.15 points, down by 714.53 points or 1.23 per cent. It opened at 57,531.95 points and touched a high of 57,689.86 points and a low of 57,134.72 points.

The stocks that gained were Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti, ITC, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, and Bharti Airtel.

Similar was the story with the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE).

After opening at 17,242.75 points, it closed at 17,171.95 points.

During the day the Nifty touched a high of 17,315.30 points and a low of 17,149.20 points.

