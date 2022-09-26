Markets in free fall; Sensex, Nifty tumble nearly 2%

The NSE Nifty fell 311.05 points or 1.80 percent to end at 17,016.30.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 26th September 2022 5:05 pm IST
Sensex tanks 503 pts; Nifty drops below 17,400
Representative Image

Mumbai: Benchmark indices fell sharply on Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty tumbling nearly 2 percent each amid weak global market trends and foreign fund outflows.

Falling for the fourth straight day, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 953.70 points or 1.64 percent to settle at 57,145.22. During the day, it plummeted 1,060.68 points or 1.82 percent to 57,038.24.

MS Education Academy
Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Maruti, Tata Steel, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards.

HCL Technologies, Infosys, Asian Paints, TCS, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, and Nestle were the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong ended sharply lower.

European bourses were trading in the red in mid-session deals. The US markets ended in negative territory on Friday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.75 percent to USD 85.50 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 2,899.68 crore on Friday, according to data available with BSE.

