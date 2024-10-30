Maroon 5 to debut in India with Mumbai concert on December 3

Mumbai: The American pop-rock band Maroon 5 is set to make its debut in India with a live concert in Mumbai in December this year.

Led by their frontman Adam Levine, the Los Angeles-based band will take the stage at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, in Mumbai, on December 3, 2024.

The concert will feature a setlist spanning their greatest hits and fan favourites including hits like ‘This Love’, ‘She Will Be Loved’, ‘Sugar’, ‘Girls Like You’ and others.

It's HAPPENING! 🎉 Maroon 5 is bringing all their SUGAR 🍬 to India 🇮🇳 for the first time EVER! Time to make some Memories together. ✨



Tickets go live on November 6th at 12 PM IST, exclusively for Kotak Credit Card customers. 💳



Swipe right for more information! 👉 pic.twitter.com/WVk7JOfJMK — BookMyShow.Live (@Bookmyshow_live) October 30, 2024

With a career spanning three decades, Maroon 5’s diverse discography has regularly topped global charts, earning them super stardom status. The band will deliver a career-spanning set that will include everything from timeless classics to recent chart-toppers for their performance in Mumbai.

The band was founded in 1994 under the name Kara’s Flowers, and evolved into the powerhouse we know today. Their debut album ‘Songs About Jane’, earned them a Grammy Award for Best New Artiste in 2005. Their line-up consists of frontman and rhythm guitarist Adam Levine, lead guitarist James Valentine, keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, bassist Sam Farrar and drummer Matt Flynn.

The band has sold over 98 million albums and 750 million singles worldwide and they’ve charted 32 records on the Billboard Hot 100, with three reaching Diamond certification (10x Platinum) in the U.S. Additionally, they’ve achieved 23 U.S. Platinum-certified singles and have set records for the most number 1 hits on both the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay charts. The band’s songs have accumulated over 22 billion streams on Spotify, with 10 of their tracks surpassing 1 Billion streams each, including their 4x Platinum hit ‘Memories’.

BookMyShow Live is the producer and promoter for the Maroon 5 concert in India, in partnership with Live Nation, the global producers of the tour.