Marry Kom’s divorce on cards: Check her net worth as of April 2025

Mumbai: India’s boxing legend Mary Kom is facing a rough patch in her personal life. Reports say she and her husband Karung Onkholer (Onler) are living separately after 20 years of marriage.

The trouble reportedly began after Onler lost the 2022 Manipur elections. The campaign cost around Rs. 2–3 crores, which caused financial stress and led to frequent fights between the couple.

Mary is now staying in Faridabad with their four children, while Onler lives in Delhi with his family. Though no official divorce has been filed, their separation has sparked rumours.

Is Mary in a New Relationship?

There is also buzz that Mary might be in a new relationship. She recently posted photos with a man on social media, calling him a business partner. However, some believe there may be more to their bond. Mary has not confirmed or denied these rumours.

Mary married Onler in 2005. They have three sons and adopted a daughter in 2018. Onler gave up his football career to support Mary’s boxing dreams and care for their children.

Her Wealth and Lifestyle

Mary Kom’s estimated net worth is between Rs. 33 to 42 crores. She earns from boxing, endorsements, speaking events, and the film made on her life. She also owns luxury cars like the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Renault Kiger.

Mary Kom’s Journey and Achievements

Mary Kom is one of India’s most celebrated athletes. She has won six World Championships and an Olympic bronze medal. Born in a small village in Manipur, she worked hard to reach the top. Her life story inspired a Bollywood film starring Priyanka Chopra.