Marshalls to be employed to check vandalism during GHMC meeting

Hyderabad: Whenever the GHMC is inquired about the nonexecution of development projects, repairing of roads, and other works it always cites paucity of funds as the reason. Many development projects are pending due to the non-payment of contractors’ bills. In these circumstances, it is surprising that the GHMC has decided to appoint Marshalls for the GHMC General Body Meeting.

According to sources, the GHMC Mayor is planning to appoint 90 to 95 marshals to control the unruly behavior of the opposition corporators during the General Body Meeting.

The vandalism caused by the BJP corporators in the Mayor’s chamber is cited as the reason for this appointment.

The appointment of marshalls will be done by the GHMC’s department of the directorate of enforcement and vigilance disaster management.

The new appointees will act as marshalls during the GHMC’s General Body Meeting and rest of the time they will be performing the duties to guard the city lakes and other departments.

Some honest GHMC officials are opposing this move which can further impose a financial burden on the already cash-strapped body. “If need be, the services of the police officials can be availed during the Municipal General Body Meeting,” they said.