Maruti Suzuki increases vehicle prices by upto 4.3 percent due to increased input costs

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, on Saturday said it has increased vehicle prices by upto 4.3 percent due to an increase in various input costs.

The prices have been increased across Maruti Suzuki models in the range of 0.1 percent to 4.3 percent.

“The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom Prices (Delhi) across Models is 1.7 percent. The new prices are effective from today i.e. 15th January, 2022,” Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Saturday.

“In continuation to our earlier communication dated 2nd December 2021, the Company today announced price change across models owing to increase in various input costs,” it said.