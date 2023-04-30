Marvel heroes don skullcaps, await iftar in trending AI-generated images

Exploring the tools of Artificial Intelligence (AI), many artists are using it to give a touch of reality to imaginations that can now be featured for the world to see.

With the aid of this impressive technology unusual avatars of renowned people are being created leaving people stunned.

One such piece of art has been revealed by an Indian AI enthusiast, Sahid, who posted a set of pictures on Instagram tweaking the Avenger heroes in unique outfits, beyond the imagination of many.

“Celebrating diversity and unity this Ramadan with our superhero brothers breaking their fast in an Iftar party,” Sahid captioned his art while he wished ‘Ramadan Kareem’ (the recently celebrated Ramzan festival).

Characters from Marvel and DC universes including Spider-Man, Captain America, Aquaman, and the Hulk are seen sitting on the iftar table, waiting to break their fast.

Wearing a spider-printed white robe and headgear, spiderman is among the several other heroes donning Ramzan-themed outfits.

Another picture reveals the Incredible Hulk wearing a robe and sporting a beard. ‘Habibi Hulk’ commented an awe-struck Instagram user below the post.

Swiping ahead, we see Marvel’s Loki wearing a kurta pyjama, accessorised with a skull cap while he is all smiles with delicious food placed in front of him.

While Thor’s hammer was missing, he looked great in traditional attire.

Iron Man donned a kurta while Jason Momoa’s Aquaman wears a simple head scarf.

While human imagination is limitless, it is very difficult to bring unreal imagery to a shareable reality. But Artificial Intelligence has learned to make it possible now with new celebrity arts trending every now and then.