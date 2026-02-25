Marvel’s Wolverine game finally gets release date for PS5

Hyderabad: Insomniac Games has confirmed that Marvel’s Wolverine will release on September 15, 2026, only for PlayStation 5. This announcement comes after months of waiting and speculation. Fans have been excited about this game since it was first announced in September 2021.

Game Details and Platform

Marvel’s Wolverine will be available only on PlayStation 5. The game will use the full power of the PS5, with features like better graphics, lighting, and effects. The game will also work with the PlayStation 5 Pro, making it even better. Fans can now add the game to their wishlist on the PlayStation Store, although it is not yet available for pre-order.

Pricing and Expectations

The game is expected to cost Rs. 5,999 for the Standard Edition and Rs. 6,999 for the Deluxe Edition in India. The release date is set before other big games, like GTA 6, making it one of the most anticipated games of the year.

Gameplay and Story

In the game, players will control Logan (Wolverine), a mutant with sharp claws and fast healing powers. The game will focus on close combat and stealth. The story will take players to places like the Canadian wilderness, Madripoor, and Tokyo. The game will explore Wolverine’s past and his struggles.

Key Characters and Development

The game will include famous Marvel characters such as Mystique, Omega Red, and the Sentinels. The voice of Wolverine is Liam McIntyre, known for his role in Spartacus and for voicing characters in Gears of War and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Insomniac Games is developing the game with Marcus Smith as the creative director and Mike Dalyas the game director.

Marvel’s Wolverine promises to offer a thrilling and intense experience for PlayStation 5 players when it releases in September 2026.