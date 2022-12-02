‘Mashallah,’ See how fans reacted to SRK’s Umrah visuals

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are going gaga ever since photos and videos of the superstar performing his first Umrah emerged online. For the unversed, the actor visited the holy city of Mecca on Thursday after wrapping up his Dunki shoot in Jeddah.

Yesterday, a video of Bollywood’s Badshah was circulating on the internet, in which he was talking about how Saudi Government helped him shoot his upcoming movie and thanked them for their generous hospitality. Soon the video went viral and some fans started requesting king khan to perform the holy pilgrimage.

Later that evening, many visuals of SRK at Mecca surfaced on social media, and fans could stop themselves from the excitement about seeing their idol at the holy place and wishing him that Allah accepts his Umrah. He has been receiving tremendous love from his fans across the globe.

One user wrote, “Not a single person creating controversy about him and everyone is wishing him love. No doubt he is in every person’s heart.”

Not a single person creating controversy about him, and everyone are wishing him with love. "No doubt he is in every persons heart"

May Allah bless you and reward you for performing Umrah



A truly beautiful sight to see you in our Holy place, Shah Rukh … MashaAllah … my heart is fulll

Another video of king khan ❤️❤️ while performing umrah

Pic 1 :- Followed His Religion Proudly



Pic 2 :- Representing His Nation Proudly



Shah Rukh Khan for You ❤️

SRK once in an interview spoke about performing Hajj but with his children Aryan and Suhana. And since then his fans have been waiting for him as Aamir Khan and Dilip Kumar from Bollywood have already performed it.

On the professional front, SRK will start shooting for his other action movie Jawan which will be released in 2024. Until then, he has his upcoming movie Pathaan which is set to release on January 25 and Dunki which will release in later 2023.