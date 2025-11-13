Massage center raided in Hyderabad, three booked

Two of the owners and the manager have been booked for providing cross massages through untrained therapists.

Photo of Saleha Fatima Saleha Fatima|   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 13th November 2025 5:07 pm IST
Hyderabad: Three persons were booked by the Neredmet police after raids were conducted at a massage center located in Defence Colony on Wednesday, November 12.

The three individuals, two owners and the manager, were booked for allowing cross-gender massage by untrained therapists.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Neredmet police cases were registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for disobeying official orders.

“Although the centre has a valid license, female therapists were providing massages to male clients, which is against the law. We have served an official notice for disobeying official orders,” stated the police.

