Massive 6.3-magnitude quake hits Afghanistan, 80 injured

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, "100 per cent of homes are estimated to have been completely destroyed" , while some villages were totally flattened.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 11th October 2023 10:23 am IST
A man carry's body of his child killed in a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in western Afghanistan (Photo:/X)

Kabul: Just five days after a massive earthquake struck Afghanistan’s Herat province killing more than 2,000 people, another temblor measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit the same region on Wednesday, injuring 80 persons.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

According to local residents, most of the injured have been taken to hospital from Rubat Sangi district, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also Read
Afghanistan earthquake toll rises to 2,445

The epicente of the quake which struck at around 5.10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, is 28 km north of the city of Herat.

MS Education Academy

The fresh quake comes as rescuers are still digging for survivors of the powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake that hit Zindajan, a rural district some 40 km (25 miles) from Herat city, on October 7.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, “100 per cent of homes are estimated to have been completely destroyed” , while some villages were totally flattened.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes — especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range as it lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 11th October 2023 10:23 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Afghanistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button