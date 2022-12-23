Massive blaze erupts in Ghaziabad banquet hall

Ghaziabad: The Celebration 2 banquet hall in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad got reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out on the premises on Friday morning. No loss of life or injuries were reported, said officials.

According to sources, the Ghaziabad fire department was apprised of the fire in the banquet hall, located at Arthala at around 9.30 a.m., after which six fire vehicles reached the spot and started efforts to put out the fire.

The team faced considerable difficulty in reaching the location due to narrow lanes in the area.

However, they managed to control the fire after an hour and half of work.

CFO of the Fire Department, Rahul Pal said that the fire vehicles were sent to the spot after receiving information of the incident.

Pal said that no loss of life had been reported in the incident.

He added that the cause of fire will be ascertained after investigation.