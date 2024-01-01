Massive budget of Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1 is Rs…

Hyderabad: In the Indian film industry, there’s a buzz about several high-budget upcoming films creating excitement among movie lovers. One standout in this league is the much-anticipated Telugu film “Devara.” Directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, this film has grabbed attention ever since it was announced and fans are curious to know everything about the project.

Devara: Part 1 Budget

According to various reports, Koratala Siva’s cinematic venture is being made at a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore, promising a movie experience like no other.

New Poster On New Year 2024

A new poster of Jr NTR‘s Devara has been unveiled which features the actor sailing on a small boat through a treacherous sea.

As the cameras roll and the action unfolds, the spotlight is on the careful crafting of scenes featuring Jr NTR, alongside Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni under Yuva Sudha Arts and Kosaraju Hari, in collaboration with Kalyan Ram’s NTR Arts, “Devara” is not just a film; it’s a cinematic extravaganza, where every rupee spent adds to the visual spectacle.

With a colossal budget making headlines, “Devara” has become a beacon of anticipation. Fans, inspired by Jr NTR’s previous hit “RRR,” are eagerly awaiting the film’s release, scheduled for April this year. Marking Jr NTR’s 30th project, and with the debut of Janhvi Kapoor in the South film industry, “Devara” promises to be a blend of high-budget brilliance and star power that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.