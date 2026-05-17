Massive fire breaks out at timber warehouse in Hyderabad’s Bholakpur

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a timber warehouse in Bholakpur area under Musheerabad police limits in the early hours of Sunday, May 17, gutting the premises and causing losses estimated at Rs 20 lakh.

The fire broke out at around 3:15 am. Six fire engines were deployed to bring the blaze under control. There were no injuries or casualties, the Musheerabad Police told Siasat.com, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The warehouse owner, Nizamuddin, pegged the losses at Rs 20 lakh.

Video shared on social media showed flames erupting from the warehouse, with police and residents gathered at the site.

A massive fire broke out at a timeber warehouse in Hyderabad's Bholakpur area under Musheerabad police limits on Sunday, May 17.



After being alerted, the Musheerabad police and personnel from the fire department arrived at the scene. As may as six fire engines were deployed to… pic.twitter.com/Ddmpq2Wyvn — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 17, 2026

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This is the second fire incident in the Bholakpur area in two weeks. On May 3, a fire broke out at a scrapyard in the same area. Fire officials had then suspected a short circuit as the cause.