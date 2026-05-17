Massive fire breaks out at timber warehouse in Hyderabad’s Bholakpur

Nizamuddin, the owner, claimed that the fire caused a loss of Rs 20 lakh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th May 2026 3:14 pm IST
A firefighter battling a large blaze with intense flames and smoke in the background.
Flames erupt from the warehouse in Bholakpur area

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a timber warehouse in Bholakpur area under Musheerabad police limits in the early hours of Sunday, May 17, gutting the premises and causing losses estimated at Rs 20 lakh.

The fire broke out at around 3:15 am. Six fire engines were deployed to bring the blaze under control. There were no injuries or casualties, the Musheerabad Police told Siasat.com, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The warehouse owner, Nizamuddin, pegged the losses at Rs 20 lakh.

Subhan Bakery

Video shared on social media showed flames erupting from the warehouse, with police and residents gathered at the site.

This is the second fire incident in the Bholakpur area in two weeks. On May 3, a fire broke out at a scrapyard in the same area. Fire officials had then suspected a short circuit as the cause.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th May 2026 3:14 pm IST

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