Massive fire erupts in Madinaguda, 3 shops gutted

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 9th May 2025 7:42 pm IST
Hyderabad: A massive fire erupted in Madinaguda on Friday, May 9, reducing three shops to ashes.

The fire sparked panic among locals and shopkeepers, with thick smoke rising into the sky as the flames swept through the commercial establishments. Firefighters rushed to the scene immediately upon receiving information and launched an operation to douse the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.

More details awaited.

