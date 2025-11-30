Massive fire ravages 20 shops in Telangana

Sameer Khan | Published: 30th November 2025 12:33 pm IST | Updated: 30th November 2025 12:53 pm IST
Hyderabad: A fire accident in Telangana has resulted in gutting more than twenty shops in the Kondagattu area.

The blaze broke out late on Saturday night and spread to a cluster of shops located at the foothills of the Kondagattu hillocks. It caused extensive destruction.

The fire engulfed a long series of establishments including toy and general stores that stretched from the prominent Pedda Hanuman statue all the way to the main road connecting Jagtial and Karimnagar.

While the full extent of the damage is being assessed, officials have not yet determined the exact cause of the fire accident and are still investigating its origin.

Upon receiving the alert, fire department teams rushed to the scene from multiple locations.

Fire tenders were deployed from Jagtial, Dharmapuri, and Karimnagar to combat the intense flames.

The firefighting operation continued for hours as crews worked tirelessly to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

The incident has sparked strong reactions from the local community. Devotees and residents expressed their anger over the lack of a dedicated fire engine stationed at the Kondagattu temple, a major Hanuman shrine in the state.

