Massive Israeli protest demands Netanyahu’s resignation, ceasefire with Hamas

More than 500,000 people rallied in Tel Aviv on Saturday, September 7, marking the largest protest in Israeli history, as demonstrators called for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s resignation and an immediate ceasefire with Hamas. The massive turnout, organized by the Hostage Families Forum, underscores mounting public frustration with the government’s response to the Gaza conflict.

According to the Israeli Media reports, others also joined the rallies in towns elsewhere across the occupied territories, including in al-Quds, Haifa, Be’er Sheva, and near Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea.

The protests initially broke out on Thursday, September 5 when thousands of agitated Israelis also clashed with police to demand an exchange deal with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

In "Tel Aviv," thousands of angry Israelis are protesting and clashing with police to demand an exchange deal with the Palestinian resistance. While teachers in the protest will get their salaries taken away. Things getting real as the crowds gets even bigger. Scenes from Sept 5… pic.twitter.com/pPNjhyGRJb — Carlos Lopez (@CarlosL84862301) September 6, 2024

In a series of fresh videos that captured the movement of the protesters chanting “The regime’s lies won’t bring about security”.

BREAKING: One of the largest protests happening in Tel Aviv and across Israel with estimates of at least 500,000 Israelis participanting to demand an exchange deal and hold Netanyahu accountable for the life of the hostages.



Will Netanyahu listen to his people? pic.twitter.com/BR8kW9CdfC — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) September 7, 2024

Demonstrators carried Israeli flags and signs demanding Netanyahu’s impeachment and early elections. They also demanded the resignation of the Israeli far-right cabinet and another general strike to build up economic pressure for a ceasefire deal.

Reports indicate that clashes also erupted with the police protesters blocking the highways and setting a bonfire. Police claimed they detained five protesters so far.

JUST IN: 🇮🇱 Israelis held large demonstrations in Tel Aviv and Haifa, demanding a prisoner exchange deal with Gaza.



In Haifa, the protests were met with police suppression, resulting in arrests and the tearing of banners. https://t.co/MaIx8tHePi pic.twitter.com/UTh2G0lTBn — Aditya Juans Mandagie (@AdityaMandagie) September 7, 2024

Protesters were outraged by the government’s handling of the ongoing war with Hamas and its failure to bring hostages back. According to Israeli authorities, 251 Israelis among foreigners were taken hostage during the 7 October Hamas attacks.

Also Read Israeli families breach Gaza fence to bring back hostages

Earlier this week, the IDF announced the recovery of the bodies of six hostages, including two women, from a tunnel in Rafah, Gaza. The victims were identified as Hersh Goldberg, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alex Lubnov, and Ori Danino, according to the Israeli Foreign ministry.

The discovery of the bodies triggered panic across Israel, with the Hostages and Missing Families Forum calling for demonstrations against the government. The situation remains tense as Hamas continues to hold 101 hostages, according to the IDF.

The international mediators from Egypt and the United States reportedly making efforts to facilitate a hostage exchange and a potential ceasefire, although significant hurdles remain due to Israel’s military objectives in the region.