Hyderabad: Prabhas, one of the most bankable and highest-paid actors in Indian cinema, is all set to make a comeback with the upcoming horror-comedy The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The excitement around the film is already sky-high, and now, the actor’s remuneration is also making headlines.

Prabhas salary for The Raja Saab

Known for charging a staggering Rs 150 crore per film, Prabhas has reportedly taken a massive pay cut for The Raja Saab. The Salaar actor is said to be charging Rs 100 crore for this film, a Rs 50 crore reduction from his usual fee.

Sources suggest this decision comes after the lukewarm response to his previous film Adipurush, which underperformed at the box office and received criticism from both audiences and critics.

Interestingly, The Raja Saab is produced by People Media Factory, the same banner behind Adipurush. The move is being seen as a conscious choice by Prabhas to ensure better collaboration and possibly lessen the financial pressure on the producers.

More about the film

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is said to be a romantic horror comedy mounted on a lavish scale. It stars Prabhas in the lead, alongside Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar. TG Vishwa Prasad has produced the film under the People Media Factory banner.

Adding to the buzz, the teaser of The Raja Saab is all set to drop on June 16 at 10:52 PM and fans are counting the days. The film is slated to hit the big screens on December 5, 2025.