Massive rally held in Hyderabad to mark general strike on July 9

Hyderabad: A huge rally took place from Sundarayya Vignana Kendram (SVK) in Baghlingampalli to Indira Park on Wednesday, July 9, for the nationwide general strike on Wednesday, July 9.

More than 25 crore workers affiliated with central and sectoral trade unions protested against the Centre’s new labour codes and privatisation laws.

In Hyderabad, protests were held at Vidyut Soudha, Mint Compound, Cyber City, Rajendranagar, Secunderabad, Medchal, Banjara Hills, Erragadda and Saroornagar.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) workers participated in Mandamarri, Srirampur and Ramakrishnapur areas of Bellampalli region of Mancherial district.

The Telangana Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TPEJAC) also boycotted work and held demonstrations. All electricity generating stations across Telangana were dysfunctional.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) also took part and organized a flash strike today with participation from approximately 40,000 cab drivers, auto drivers, and delivery workers across Telangana.

Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, hamalis, GHMC sweepers and sanitation staff, labour adda coolies, postal employees, other scheme workers, farmers’ organisations, trade unions of various political parties, and associations of various government departments took part in the rally.

A representative of the All India Postal and RMS Pensioners Association said that through the new labour laws, the Union government is enforcing a 12-hour work day, thus exploiting workers while the corporate giants benefit.

What are the four labour codes

The four labour codes in India were introduced by the Union government to simplify 29 existing central labour laws.

The four codes are:

Code on Wages, 2019: This guarantees minimum wages for all, including unorganised workers.

Industrial Relations Code, 2020: This allows companies with up to 300 workers to lay off staff without government approval

Code on Social Security, 2020: This expands coverage to gig and platform workers, but with little clarity.

Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020: It promises better regulation of workplace conditions.

How do four codes affect workers

The four labour codes have raised many questions and concerns. The trade unions accused the governments of using the labour codes to make registration of unions difficult, reduce the labour department’s role as a facilitator, and dilute workers’ rights under the pretext of doing easy business.

They allege that through the Industrial Relations Code, the Centre aims to make India a trade union-free country. As per this code, the management can terminate the services of around 300 workers without government approval.

The Code on Wages completely ignored Dr Aykroyd formula as well as the Supreme Court orders on determining the minimum wages. The trade unions have demanded a minimum wage of Rs 26,000 per month.

The Social Security Code expands coverage to gig and platform workers, but with little clarity on employer contributions or enforcement. It can make registration of unions a difficult process, reduce the labour department’s role as a facilitator, and dilute workers’ rights under the pretext of doing easy business.

The trade unions argue that these labour codes dilute workers’ rights and reduce job security, especially for informal and contract labour.