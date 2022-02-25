Master plan on cards for uniform development of Bengaluru: Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said a master plan would be drafted for uniform development of all areas of Bengaluru.

He spoke about it after launching various development projects in the city, including a 250-bed multi-speciality hospital, flyover, 150-ft wide road and a police station.

“All the civic amenities can be provided to people only if there is planned growth of Bengaluru. Basic infrastructure needs to be developed for Bengaluru, seven former City Municipal Council areas of the city and 110 villages, by providing mutual linkages and coordinated development.”

“The master plan is being drafted with an ambitious determination to ensure a uniform level of infrastructure and amenities for all the areas,” Bommai added.

Under the Nagarothana scheme, Rs 6,000 crore has been provided for development of Bengaluru. Storm water drains are being remodelled at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. More than 20 sewage treatment plants need to function properly to ensure that only treated water is let into the drains. Instructions have been issued in this regard, he said.

Stating that all necessary programmes and projects would be implemented to retain Bengaluru’s international fame, the Chief Minister said the city does not have to aspire to be another Singapore.

“We have to build the city based on its environment. ‘New India from New Karnataka, New Karnataka from New Bengaluru’ is our slogan,” Bommai added.