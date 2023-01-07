MasterChef India 7: Hyderabad’s Amjad Lala eliminated from show

Hyderabad: MasterChef India season 7 has started and the current edition is being judged by popular celebrity chefs — Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna. The show first shortlisted it’s top 36 and has now got the country’s top 16 culinary talents.

Hyderabad-based entrepreneur and chef Amjad Lala has been eliminated from the show. He made it to the top 36 but failed to grab his name-carved apron. Amjad has been a strong contender on the show, impressing judges and audiences alike with his culinary skills and creativity. Despite his early departure, he left a lasting impression on the judges with his representation of Hyderabadi Biryani during auditions.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Amjad Lala spilled beans on his journey on the reality show and said, “Well, I think being in the top 36 and representing Hyderabad is a happy moment for me. I really enjoyed my journey until I reached the top 36. I think it was fun altogether. MasterChef is a great platform to project one’s capabilities, skills and talent. I really enjoyed it.”

Fans of the show will have to wait and see who will be crowned the next MasterChef India 7, but one thing is certain: Amjad Lala’s time on the show will not be forgotten by Hyderabadis.

