MasterChef India 7: Hyderabad’s Amjad Lala eliminated from show

The contestant left a lasting impression on the judges with his representation of Hyderabadi Biryani during auditions

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 7th January 2023 3:50 pm IST
MasterChef India 7: Hyderabad's Amjad Lala eliminated from show
MasterChef India 7 contestant Amjad Lala (Instagram)

Hyderabad: MasterChef India season 7 has started and the current edition is being judged by popular celebrity chefs — Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna. The show first shortlisted it’s top 36 and has now got the country’s top 16 culinary talents.

Hyderabad-based entrepreneur and chef Amjad Lala has been eliminated from the show. He made it to the top 36 but failed to grab his name-carved apron. Amjad has been a strong contender on the show, impressing judges and audiences alike with his culinary skills and creativity. Despite his early departure, he left a lasting impression on the judges with his representation of Hyderabadi Biryani during auditions.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Amjad Lala spilled beans on his journey on the reality show and said, “Well, I think being in the top 36 and representing Hyderabad is a happy moment for me. I really enjoyed my journey until I reached the top 36. I think it was fun altogether. MasterChef is a great platform to project one’s capabilities, skills and talent. I really enjoyed it.”

Fans of the show will have to wait and see who will be crowned the next MasterChef India 7, but one thing is certain: Amjad Lala’s time on the show will not be forgotten by Hyderabadis.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on MasterChef India and other reality shows.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button