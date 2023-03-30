MasterChef India 7: Top contestant OUT from finale, check name

Mumbai: MasterChef India 7 has been a thrilling ride for viewers as well as the contestants. With its challenging tasks and fierce competition, the show has kept audiences on the edge of their seats. The show will pull its curtains tomorrow as the grand finale is set to air on March 31.

Aruna Vijay gets eliminated

However, the recent elimination of the top contestant Aruna Vijay from the finale came as a shock to many. Yes, you read that right! Aruna, who was considered as one of the strongest contenders on the show, got evicted just two days before finale.

MasterChef India Top 3 Finalists

Post Aruna Vijay’s elimination, the remaining top 3 contestants who will now battle it out in the finale for the coveted title of MasterChef India 7 winner are —

Nayanjyoti Saikia

Suvarna Bagul

Santa Sharma

With the finale just around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge as the deserving winner of MasterChef India 7.

