Maulana Azad opposed blind adherence to religion and politics, says Irfan Habib

Hyderabad: Gaining Independence isn’t enough, we have to give up blind adherence to any religion or political stream,” Prof. Syed Irfan Habib, formerly with Maulana Azad Chair, NUEPA, New Delhi.

Quoting Maulana Azad while discussing foremost freedom fighter’s view on taking forward the education and prosperity among the people of India in the inaugural session of a two-day event on Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, first Education Minister of Independent India.

The event was organized on Thursday jointly by Maulana Azad Chair and Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ). Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor presided over.

Speaking as the chief guest, Prof. Irfan Habib enlightened the audience about the extensive work done by Maulana and his idea of respecting every religion which promoted co-existence and peace in the society. He spoke extensively about Maulana’s love for Sir Syed’s writings and his knowledge which was beyond certificate and degrees. His understanding of literature, philosophy, journalism, language and culture was unparallel.

The guest of honour, Dr Shaunna Rodrigues, Early Career Fellow, Columbia University, USA, talked about the aspects that shaped Maulana Azad’s life and his idea of Indian nationalism. Rodrigues, through her extensive work on Maulana Azad credits him as the most important political thinker upholding multi-religious composition of India.

Prof Aziz Bano, Dean, School of Languages, Linguistic & Indilogy and Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar also spoke on the occasion as the guests of honour.

Later, Prof. Syed Irfan Habib delivered extension lecture on ‘Maulana Azad: A Life in Struggle for a Composite and Pluralist India’ which was chaired by Prof. Mohammad Sajjad, AMU. Dr. Rodrigues talked about ‘Azad’s anti-colonialism: World making, Non-Secular Progress, and Self-Respect in a Deeply Diverse India’. The session was chaired by Dr. Amir Ali, Assistant Professor, JNU.